The campaign was to inform non-Bumiputeras and the younger generation about career opportunities in the force.

PETALING JAYA: The army has carried out an “information campaign” in various schools across the country in hopes of attracting more non-Bumiputeras to sign up as recruits.

According to Bernama, army chief Gen Mohammad Ab Rahman said the campaign was aimed at informing non-Bumiputeras, and the younger generation as a whole, about the career opportunities available in the army.

The army is one of the branches of the Malaysian armed forces.

“They were also informed that those who join the army could pursue higher education to advance their careers within the force,” said Mohammad.

In April, defence minister Mohamad Hasan said the armed forces were looking to recruit more non-Bumiputeras, with several initiatives taken to diversify their ranks and raise awareness among non-Bumiputeras.

Mohamad said that as of March 6, Malays accounted for 85.8% of armed forces members, followed by Bumiputeras from Sarawak and Sabah at 7.6% and 4.3%, respectively, Indians (1.4%), Chinese (0.5%) and Orang Asli (0.4%).

However, Ajaya Kumar, a retired lieutenant-colonel, told FMT that many non-Bumiputera parents were not convinced that their children could climb up the ranks in the military.

Kumar said he was living proof that it was difficult for non-Bumiputeras to get promoted in the military, having served as a major for 20 years before being given another promotion.

The former soldier said another factor was the lack of religious sensitivity towards the non-Muslims in the military.