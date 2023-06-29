Preacher Zakir Naik was also among those seen performing their Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Putra this morning.

PETALING JAYA: Thousands of worshippers at Masjid Putra in Putrajaya filled the mosque’s compound as soon as Aidiladha prayers were finished to wait for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who joined them for prayers this morning.

Anwar was given a warm reception as he attended Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Putra for the first time as prime minister, Berita Harian reported.

He managed to deliver a short greeting for the festive celebrations when he spoke briefly to reporters.

“Eid Mubarak. Be safe and at peace, everyone. Be patient and spirited in carrying out your sacrificial rites,” he said before leaving the mosque at about 9.20am.

Among the sea of people gathered at the mosque’s compound in an attempt to greet Anwar were many foreigners.

Preacher Zakir Naik was also among those seen performing their Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Putra.

Naik, who resides in Putrajaya, was spotted leaving earlier, as soon as the prayers were concluded.

Hundreds of worshippers also tried to approach and greet Naik as he left the mosque.