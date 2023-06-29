The former Klang MP says Dr Mahathir Mohamad is trying hard to stay relevant, but his accusations are dangerous.

PETALING JAYA: Former Klang MP Charles Santiago has accused former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad of “spewing hate speech” which could “potentially be explosive”.

Santiago, of DAP, was commenting on Mahathir’s reported allegation at a press conference yesterday that there were non-Malays who wanted to “change the name and ownership” of Malaysia.

Mahathir also claimed that these people refused to recognise the Malays as the “founders, locals and builders of the country”, Malaysiakini reported.

In a statement today, Santiago accused Mahathir of spinning stories to shore up support for the former Umno president’s “new mates” – Perikatan Nasional – ahead of the state elections.

He also claimed Mahathir was trying hard to remain relevant, but maintained that his accusations were dangerous.

“We are a multiracial country and a land made up of migrants. We are a melting pot of different cultures and traditions, a factor that makes us unique. It’s, therefore, totally unbecoming of Mahathir to stir racial tension.

“This rhetoric clearly shows one thing – how dangerous and divisive Mahathir is to our country. He ought to be ashamed of himself,” said Santiago.

Mahathir had also drawn criticism from Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman yesterday over his remarks, with the Muar MP telling his former boss that “the old politics of division must stop”.

Syed Saddiq, who was the youth and sports minister under the Mahathir-led Pakatan Harapan government, said Malaysians of all races and religions loved their home country equally and wanted the nation to become developed and governed well.