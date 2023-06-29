The toll rates will be RM2.30 for passenger vehicles, the same as that charged at the other two toll plazas on the SUKE highway.

PETALING JAYA: Toll collection at the Alam Damai toll plaza will begin at 12:01am tomorrow after two weeks of toll-free use in conjunction with the official opening of Phase 2 of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) earlier this month.

Highway concessionaire Prolintas said the toll rates will be the same as that charged at the other two toll plazas on the SUKE highway – at Bukit Teratai and Ampang.

Class 1 vehicles, or passenger vehicles, have to pay RM2.30 to pass each toll plaza.

“Toll collection will be fully electronic using the Touch ’n Go card, SmartTAG and RFID,” said Prolintas in a statement.

“Users are advised to ensure they have sufficient balance in their Touch ’n Go cards and e-wallets before entering the SUKE highway.”

SUKE is a 24.4km, three-lane, dual-carriageway, running from Sri Petaling to Ulu Kelang.

It is expected to help accommodate a portion of the traffic that usually passes through MRR2 and reduce travel time from Sri Petaling to Ulu Kelang to 25 minutes, compared to the earlier 75 minutes.

It has 14 interchanges and reaches out to over 60 residential areas as well as connects to major highways and roads in Kuala Lumpur.

Phase 2 of the SUKE highway, which connects Sri Petaling and Bukit Jalil on the Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas) to the Cheras-Kajang interchange, started operations on June 16.

Phase 1, which covers the stretch from Cheras-Kajang to Ulu Kelang, has been operational since Sept 16 last year.

Meanwhile, Phase 3, involving the Alam Damai interchange, is still under construction and is expected to be launched in the third quarter of this year.

The SUKE highway is one of the six highways managed by Prolintas, the largest highway operator in the Klang Valley.