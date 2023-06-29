The social media influencer is said to be a motoring icon, according to Kota Setar police.

ALOR SETAR: A social media influencer, said to be a motoring icon, was among 284 people arrested by police in an operation on Jalan Pegawai here last night.

Kota Setar police chief Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said those detained comprised 281 men and three women, including 10 who were underage.

They were detained in the operation which went on from 11pm yesterday to 3am today.

“The influencer, aged 23, was observing the illegal motoring activities. A total of 50 motorcycles were seized. All those detained were released on police bail,” he told reporters.

He said 198 summonses were issued for various offences, including not possessing riding licences, illegal motorcycle modifications, absence of side mirrors, no insurance, and expired road tax and licences.