Domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub says a special committee will be set up to study the opportunities.

JOHOR BAHRU: The domestic trade and cost of living ministry intends to hold a special meeting with the Johor government soon to discuss boosting the state’s economic potential by utilising its proximity with Singapore.

Minister Salahuddin Ayub said a special committee will be formed to study the opportunities in the state.

He said he would contact menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi soon to initiate this.

Salahuddin said the services sector, such as the cleaning and car wash industry, could give good returns.

“Why is it that we are not exploring other fields as well to find ways to boost the local economy, especially in areas bordering Singapore?”

The minister spoke to reporters after handing over sacrificial meat to residents of the Pulai parliamentary constituency in Bandar Baru Uda here today.

He said after Johor, the ministry intended to have similar sessions with the Sabah and Sarawak governments.

Salahuddin said both these states also have great economic potential, especially with Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, coming up in East Kalimantan, Borneo.

“We will meet as soon as possible. Nusantara will be fully operational and we do not want to be left behind,” he said.