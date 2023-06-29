Rescue workers found his body about three metres from where he drowned.

JOHOR BAHRU: A Nepali man was found drowned after he fell into a lake while collecting golf balls at a golf course here this afternoon.

Tebrau fire and rescue station operations commander Noor Azhan Ahmad said they received a distress call about the incident at 4.38pm.

“The victim, 27, was believed to have fallen into the lake at around 3.50pm while carrying out his task of collecting golf balls in the lake area,” he said in a statement tonight.

Rescuers located the victim at 5.40pm about three metres from his last known location.