PAS will now contest 39 seats in the upcoming Kelantan state election and Bersatu in six.

PETALING JAYA: Kelantan Bersatu is not disheartened by the party’s decision to allocate two more seats for PAS to contest in the upcoming Kelantan state election.

Kelantan Bersatu chief Kamaruddin Nor says the party’s priority is to ensure that the seats are won by Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“Kelantan Bersatu has entrusted these decisions to the wisdom of our central leadership and we are in agreement with it,” he told FMT.

“There are no issues of dissatisfaction or being disheartened at the grassroots level. PN is the priority.”

Previously, Kelantan PAS deputy commissioner Amar Nik Abdullah said PAS will contest two more seats in the Kelantan state elections.

He said the two seats were among the eight previously allocated to Bersatu, all of which were won by Umno in the 2018 general election (GE14).

This means PAS will contest a total of 39 seats in the upcoming Kelantan state elections while Bersatu candidates will contest six seats.

Kelantan has 45 state assembly seats, with PAS holding 37 seats prior to the state assembly’s dissolution on June 22.

In a Bernama report, Kelantan Umno information chief Zawawi Othman said Barisan Nasional candidates will be fielded in 31 seats while Pakatan Harapan will stand in 14 seats.

Kelantan is one of the six states holding an election in the next two months. The other five are Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah and Terengganu.