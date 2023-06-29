Gerakan president Dominic Lau says Dr Mahathir Mohamad is trying to use racial issues to incite people.

PETALING JAYA: Gerakan has criticised Dr Mahathir Mohamad for claiming there are non-Malays who want to change Malaysia’s “name and ownership”.

Speaking to FMT, Gerakan president Dominic Lau called on Malaysians to reject such statements as they could affect the country’s harmony, going on to describe the former prime minister’s remarks as “irresponsible and distorting history”.

“He (Mahathir) is trying to use racial issues to incite people and (create tension) between Malays and other communities,” he said.

“Non-Malays have never made such demands.

“Instead, they only want to participate in the country’s development,” he said.

The Perikatan Nasional deputy president went on to characterise Mahathir as “self-centred”, adding that the veteran politician did not seem to consider the consequences of his words.

At a press conference yesterday, Mahathir claimed that there were attempts by people “from other countries” to change Malaysia from being a “Tanah Melayu” (land of the Malays) into a multiracial country.

The former Bersatu chairman also claimed that these people refused to recognise Malays as the “founders, locals and builders of the country”.