The father says his son is too traumatised to go back to school as he is scared he might be locked up again.

PETALING JAYA: The Year 1 pupil who was locked in a makeshift cage at a school in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, was punished for pulling his friend’s pants down, said the boy’s father.

Harian Metro reported that the boy’s father, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the class teacher told him that his son and a few of his friends wanted to play a trick on another pupil.

The father said he apologised to the other pupil’s parents for his son’s behaviour, adding that the issue had been resolved amicably during a meeting involving the school, the district education office and the police.

“My wife and I are not taking it personally,” he said.

“I’m leaving this to the district education office to investigate.”

He said his son was still too traumatised to go back to school as he is scared he might be locked up again.

Rembau police chief Hazri Mohamad previously said the incident took place on the morning of June 27 at SK Astana Raja in Rembau.

In a now viral social media post, an individual by the name of Azuan Abd Ghafar uploaded a screenshot of a conversation between a parent and teachers in the school’s WhatsApp group on Twitter.

The father asked if his son had been locked up to segregate him from the rest of the class. The father also shared a picture of a “metal cage”.

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek told FMT she would look into the matter.