KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic on the North-South Expressway (NSE) was reported to be slow-moving on Hari Raya Aidiladha this evening, mainly caused by accidents and vehicle breakdowns.

A PLUS Malaysia Bhd spokesman said traffic was slow from Jawi to Bandar Cassia in Penang due to an accident at Km55.3 (northbound).

The incident caused congestion for 5km.

“There was also an accident at Km264.5 southbound from the Menora tunnel to Ipoh. At Km263.4 (northbound), near Ipoh, a bus broke down, causing the left lane to be blocked,” the spokesman said.

Also, an accident occurred at Km258.7, heading north from the tunnel towards Kuala Kangsar, causing congestion for 9km.

“Another accident was reported at Km263.2, southbound from the tunnel to Ipoh, but traffic there is under control,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority spokesman said traffic on the KL-Karak Highway and East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1) has been smooth so far.