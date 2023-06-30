Bersatu wing chief says he can remove committee members

Chong Fat Full says he has the power to do so, based on an updated authority letter issued by the party president.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu associate wing chairman Chong Fat Full says he has been empowered to decide on the fate of committee members, contrary to a claim that it was the sole discretion of the party president.

Chong said such an authority was stated in the updated watikah or appointment letters.

“The new watikah has already been approved by president Muhyiddin Yassin which many members are not aware of,” he told FMT.

The document was approved by Muhyiddin on June 6, said Chong who succeeded Edmund Santhara Kumar in August last year.

He said the new authority letter allowed him to make “any decision” as the president had entrusted him to handle such matters.

“The members must understand that there is a new watikah in place and we do not want the previous one (watikah) to overlap.”

Earlier, a Bersatu divisional leader had questioned a report that three committee members of the party’s associate wing had been sacked.

The division leader from Selangor, who asked to remain anonymous, told FMT that only Muhyiddin could remove the committee members, as stipulated in the party’s constitution.

Malaysiakini had reported that the wing’s deputy chief Dr Mahaganapathy Dass, information chief S Subramaniam and committee member MU Raja, were dismissed.

The wing’s assistant secretary Dr Richard Ng was also quoted as saying that a new committee was “in the process of being formed”.