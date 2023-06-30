The PKR secretary-general says Bersatu’s president was wrong to make selective criticism of the economy based solely on the ringgit, interest rates and higher costs.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin has been told off for making selective criticisms of the current government, with PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail saying the former should have taken a more comprehensive view.

Saifuddin, a Cabinet minister in Anwar Ibrahim’s government, said it was wrong for Muhyiddin to focus solely on the declining ringgit, high interest rates and increased cost of living when labelling Anwar’s government as “hopeless”.

Muhyiddin should have taken into account the overall state of the economy, which was “fundamentally strong”, Saifuddin said.

“Muhyiddin should take a comprehensive view of economic management. The management of the economy should be assessed in terms of the inflation rate, unemployment, trade balances, and political stability,” he told FMT.

Saifuddin said the Anwar government had provided effective control of the economy, with policies geared towards welfare, despite inheriting debt incurred from the time Muhyiddin was prime minister (from 2020 to 2022).

“Muhyiddin should allow Anwar and the unity government to carry out their duties,” said Saifuddin.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin had criticised Anwar by saying that the prime minister had not managed the economy well, despite having asked for 100 days to do so. Muhyiddin said Anwar has now been in power for seven months.

Muhyiddin said the government had not found ways to tackle the rising cost of living, with many people having fallen into lower income brackets since the pandemic.

He also claimed that Anwar’s government was fragile, and repeated opposition speculation of plans to bring down the government.

Saifuddin took a swipe at Muhyiddin, saying that the latter should focus on strengthening his own party rather than rely indefinitely on PAS, its coalition partner in Perikatan Nasional

“As PN chairman, depending on the strength of another party is a sign of weakness,” said Saifuddin.