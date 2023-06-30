Selangor PH chairman Amirudin Shari says the coalition has mobilised its members to focus on planning programmes for the polls.

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) are expected to complete seat allocations for the Selangor state elections in the coming week, state PH chairman Amirudin Shari said.

Amirudin said several discussions have been held between PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim and his BN counterpart, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, over seat allocations, Bernama reported.

He said PH had been actively mobilising its members to focus on planning campaigns and programmes in preparation for the state polls.

The state assembly was dissolved last Friday. Selangor is one of six states to hold its elections soon. The others are Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan and Penang.

PH won 51 of the 56 seats in Selangor in the previous election in 2018. BN won four seats and PAS one.

Before dissolution, PH held 40 seats through PKR (19), DAP (15) and Amanah (6), while BN had five, Bersatu four and Parti Bangsa Malaysia two. PAS, Pejuang and Warisan have one each, along with one independent representative.

Another seat in Batang Kali was declared vacant after the elected representative failed to attend assembly sittings for over six months.