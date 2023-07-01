The DAP secretary-general says the party is ready to offer its support to Barisan Nasional candidates in the state polls.

PETALING JAYA: DAP will leave it to Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim to decide on Barisan Nasional’s request for two more seats to contest in the Negeri Sembilan state elections.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said he will leave it to Anwar to make the final decision on the request.

He said DAP and its partners in PH were ready to defend the 20 seats the coalition won in Negeri Sembilan in the 14th general election in 2018.

“We (DAP) will also offer support to BN candidates. If there are DAP branches and supporters in the areas contested by BN, we will campaign there.

“I believe DAP members understand why we formed the unity government (with BN) and we have been giving our fullest cooperation,” he said at a press conference after a Negeri Sembilan DAP meeting in Seremban today.

He said DAP will be fielding several new faces in the polls, adding that the list of candidates will be finalised in the coming weeks.

However, Loke, who was Chennah assemblyman before the state assembly’s dissolution today, did not confirm whether he would be seeking reelection.

The Negeri Sembilan state assembly has 36 seats. PH won 20 seats in the 2018 elections through DAP (11), PKR (six) and Amanah (three). BN secured 16 seats – 15 through Umno and one through MIC.

Earlier today, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition was expected to contest 45% of the 245 seats (or about 110 seats) that will be contested in the impending state polls.

Apart from Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will also hold state elections.

Zahid said he would have a final discussion on the seat distribution with Anwar next week.