The transport ministry says existing facilities at the Penang International Airport are able to handle cargo and passenger demand.

PETALING JAYA: The government will not proceed with plans for a proposed new international airport in Kulim, Kedah, at present.

In a statement, the transport ministry said proposals for the airport were found to be not viable.

“Based on the National Airports Strategic Plan findings, the ministry believes that there is currently no need for a new airport to be developed under the Kedah Aerotropolis project as the existing facilities at the Penang International Airport are still capable of handling cargo and passenger demand,” it said.

The statement follows Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s denial yesterday that the federal government had rebuffed or suppressed proposals for a new airport in Kulim.

The transport ministry said the construction of the Kulim airport would only be considered if the Penang airport exceeded its projected maximum capacity of 20 million passengers per year after proposed expansions, something that is only expected in 2042.

At present, the Penang airport serves about eight million passengers per year. Its capacity is set to be expanded to 12 million passengers per year, at a cost of RM1.2 billion, next year.

The ministry, however, said it had no objections to the Kedah state government’s proposal for a maintenance, repair and operations hub, as well as a logistics and aerospace manufacturing facility.

The proposed Kulim airport, to be located on a 1,700ha site in Mukim Sidam Kiri, Sungai Petani, Kedah, would lie 24km northeast of the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Butterworth.

Plans for the airport were initiated by the Kedah government in 2014 and the current menteri besar, Sanusi Nor, had recently urged Anwar to set aside his “personal interests” and speed up approval.