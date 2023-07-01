MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki says the anti-graft agency will gather information from all parties concerned.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will investigate an allegation of graft involving immigration officers at KLIA.

“We will obtain information from all parties and investigate accordingly,” MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said in a brief statement.

Yesterday, tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing alleged that his recent visit to KLIA exposed a “culture of corruption by a few officials and the chronic abuse of power”.

He claimed immigration officers were asking for as much as RM3,000 to release travellers they had detained, with an additional RM3,000 to be paid if the traveller wanted to return to his home country immediately.

Tiong said he will be providing MACC with details after he admitted to being at the centre of a commotion at the airport recently.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook yesterday said airport authorities were investigating an incident involving a minister who had allegedly barged into the arrival hall without a pass to help a Chinese national who was being detained.

It had been reported that the minister allegedly caused a commotion by entering the international arrival hall to help a Chinese citizen who was denied entry into the country.

The minister then allegedly scolded KLIA auxiliary police and immigration officers while trying to help the Chinese national.

