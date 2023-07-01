Transport minister Loke Siew Fook brushes off security concerns after tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing was alleged to have barged into the arrival hall without a pass.

PETALING JAYA: Ministers have a VIP pass that allows them to enter prohibited areas at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said in brushing off claims that a Cabinet colleague had recently broken safety protocols.

Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing had been accused of breaching security protocols when he allegedly barged into the arrival hall without a pass last week.

However, Loke said today that ministers were allowed to enter such areas even if they were not boarding a flight, Malaysiakini reported.

He said airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd had confirmed that Tiong was accompanied by auxiliary police officers and security personnel from the company when he entered and left KLIA.

“As far as the security pass is concerned, there is no issue here as he can access the area.

“I was at the airport yesterday, not to board a flight but for a flight launch. I entered the restricted area like the departure hall and such,” he was quoted as saying.

On Thursday, Bebas News reported that a minister allegedly caused a commotion by entering the international arrival hall to help a Chinese citizen who was denied entry into the country.

The following day, Tiong admitted to being at the centre of a commotion at the airport, but denied that he was attempting to help a foreigner.

He said he had gone to KLIA to expose corrupt activities at Malaysia’s main gateway. He said immigration officers were asking for as much as RM3,000 to release travellers they had detained.

Earlier today, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said it would investigate the allegation.