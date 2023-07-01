Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim of PKR says such threats are criminal as they can affect parliamentary democracy.

PETALING JAYA: Name the “political mafias” after you, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was urged by an MP in his party today, after the prime minister said certain “wealthy people” were after him because of his anti-corruption campaign.

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim said threats against the prime minister can be viewed as criminal offences as it affects parliamentary democracy.

However, Anwar’s government need not use the police or even the law to face this “geng kaya”, Hassan said, according to Berita Harian.

“Instead, make their identities known so that they can be judged by the public. Let the people know who they are,” he said.

“How did they get rich? Were they crony capitalists? Are they approved permit owners? Were they listed in the Pandora Papers and Panama Papers exposé?

“Do they own large companies which were previously bailed out by the government? Do they have a record of tax evasion? Do they have any corruption cases,” BH quoted him as saying.

In a speech in Penang yesterday, Anwar had said that wealthy people who had plundered billions of ringgit from the country were conspiring against him as he intensified his battle against corruption.

“Times are tough and we need to rid our country of corruption,” he said in a speech at a Hari Raya Haji event at Guar Perahu mosque, north of Bukit Mertajam.