The deputy law and institutional reform minister says the government must consider dress codes very seriously as it could create tension among the people.

PETALING JAYA: The federal government should look into setting a uniform dress code across the board in order to avoid discrepancies in different states, Ramkarpal Singh said today.

The deputy minister for law and institutional reform said the government is to look into internal regulations on dress codes for visitors to government departments, Bernama reported.

The government would have to consider dress code rules very seriously, as it could create tension among the people, he told reporters in George Town today.

Ramkarpal’s remarks came in the wake of a compound notice issued to a non-Muslim Kelantanese woman by the Kota Bharu Municipal Council for allegedly wearing indecent clothing in a public place.

The 35-year-old woman, who runs a clothing business, was penalised for wearing shorts in her shop.

However, the compound notice had been cancelled, according to Nga Kor Ming, the minister of local government development who said earlier today that the issue had been settled and should not be played up any more.

In Penang, a Rela member on duty at the local Socso office was reported to have barred a non-Muslim woman from entering the premises on Wednesday because of the length of the skirt that she wore.

However, Socso said on Friday that the Rela member had been suspended for acting beyond his jurisdiction.

Socso’s chief executive said no dress code for visitors was imposed at any Socso office. However, there is a sign advising visitors to dress appropriately, as is common among government departments and agencies.