MetMalaysia says this may bring thunderstorms.

KUALA LUMPUR: The northern states in the peninsula, including their waters, are expected to experience strong westerly winds until July 5

In a statement today, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said this may cause thunderstorms in the states concerned.

“Thunderstorms may also occur in Kelantan and Terengganu in the afternoon until early evening,” the statement said.

MetMalaysia also issued a warning of strong winds and rough seas for Phuket waters and the northern Straits of Melaka.

The public is advised to visit www.met.gov.my and all official MetMalaysia social media pages or download the myCuaca application for up-to-date and authentic information.