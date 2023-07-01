Negotiations are said to be stalled over Suka Menanti, where PKR had won in 2018 by defeating the former menteri besar.

PETALING JAYA: Umno and PKR, coalition allies in the unity government, are believed to be wrangling over which party will contest the state assembly seat of Suka Menanti in Alor Setar at the coming Kedah state elections.

Negotiations have reportedly stalled with both parties eyeing the hot seat, Sinar Harian reported.

Suka Menanti was won by PKR in 2018, with its candidate Zamri Yusof triumphing over former menteri besar Ahmad Bashah Hanipah of Barisan Nasional (Umno).

The seat is among three state seats within the Alor Setar parliamentary constituency, the other two being Kota Darul Aman and Alor Mengkudu.

Kota Darul Aman had been reserved for DAP, a member of Pakatan Harapan, the newspaper reported, quoting a source.

“Umno wants Suka Menanti as they stand a better chance compared to contesting in Alor Mengkudu where they lost in the previous elections,” the source was quoted as saying.

However, PKR is keen on retaining Zamri, a PKR “otai” or stalwart and a former opposition leader in Kedah, who had defeated Ahmad Bashah with a 6,251 majority in 2018.

“PKR wants to retain Zamri due to his record, while Umno has to choose between a formidable candidate like Ahmad Bashah, a former Suka Menanti assemblyman, or a fresh face.”

When contacted Kedah PKR election director Phahrolrazi Zawawi refused to reveal the last seat to be finalised and said that the two coalitions were still negotiating.

He however said that PKR was likely to contest in 10 seats and Amanah in eight, while DAP would defend its two seats, Derga and Kota Darul Aman.

In the now dissolved state assembly, Perikatan Nasional formed the state government with 20 seats through PAS (14) and Bersatu (6). The government is supported by Pejuang (2 seats).

The opposition comprised PH (12 seats) and BN (two seats).

The state assembly was dissolved on Wednesday, paving the way for fresh elections which must be held within 60 days of dissolution. State assembly elections will also be held by Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.