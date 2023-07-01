The education minister says the pupil’s family has accepted the explanation given by the school.

NIBONG TEBAL: The case of a Year One pupil being locked in an “iron cage” at a school in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, that went viral on social media, has been resolved, says education minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the matter had been resolved amicably between the school and the parents of the seven-year-old boy during a meeting at the Negeri Sembilan education department.

“The student’s family accepted the explanation given by the school.

“So we consider the matter settled,” she told reporters when met after the Aidiladha sacrificial programme at Masjid Jamek Al Huda Sungai Bakau here today.

The issue surfaced when a man’s tweet and a screenshot of a WhatsApp group conversation, believed to be between a teacher and the pupil’s father, went viral on Twitter.

Earlier, there was a media report which quoted Rembau district police chief Hazri Mohamad as saying that the father of the Year One pupil, who was locked up in the “iron cage”, had accepted the teacher’s explanation during a meeting involving the pupil’s family, Rembau district education officers, the school and the police last Wednesday.

Elaborating on the case, Fadhlina, who is Nibong Tebal MP, said the Negeri Sembilan education department also conducted an investigation into the case.

In another development, Fadhlina said the ministry had established a special committee to ensure the smooth implementation of the Malaysian Education Development Plan (PPPM) 2013-2025, which is now entering its third wave.

“This third wave means that the PPPM has almost reached its end.

“So now is a critical period for us to see the effectiveness of the initiatives,” she said when asked to comment on a suggestion by former education minister Maszlee Malik for the country’s education system to be overhauled.