Ti Lian Ker asks if the summons on the Kelantanese woman was ‘cancelled’ or merely ’settled’.

PETALING JAYA: Was a compound notice issued against a Kelantan woman for allegedly wearing inappropriate clothing cancelled or settled, an MCA leader has asked.

Ti Lian Ker, an MCA vice-president said there had been several different news reports about what local government minister Nga Kor Ming had said.

Nga had stated earlier today that the matter has been resolved between the Kota Bharu Municipal Council and the 32-year-old business owner, who is a non-Muslim.

She had been issued a compound notice for allegedly being dressed inappropriately in a public place, after she was found wearing a pair of shorts in her shop.

Ti said one news report quoted Nga as saying it was cancelled, but Bernama also reported that the compound issue was “settled”.

“Was the issue resolved when the compound imposed was paid? If the compound imposed was settled, then the summons was not cancelled. For the summons to be cancelled, the minister must then ensure that the compound paid must be refunded,” he said in a statement.

Nga was quoted by Bernama as saying that a compound notice against the woman was withdrawn. Bernama also quoted the adoptive father of the woman as having stated earlier that the compound notice had been settled.

Ti lauded Nga for calling for the summons to be withdrawn. He said the woman had the freedom to dress in whichever way she wanted. He said even if the municipal council had a by-law on attire, it was not valid since it went against the Federal Constitution.