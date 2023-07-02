They were among four thrown overboard when the boat suddenly stopped due to engine failure.

TUMPAT: The two family members who went missing after falling from their boat into Sungai Kelantan last Friday were found drowned today.

Tumpat police chief Amran Dolah said the bodies of 10-year-old Amrullah Fitri Afendi and his uncle, Wan Najmi Wan Taib, 30, were found not far from one another at about 8.15am today.

The bodies were then sent to Tumpat Hospital for a post-mortem.

The incident last Friday occurred in Kampung Pasir Pekan Hulu here.

Wan Najmi, his wife, Nor Awadah Sulong, 30, their 14-month-old daughter Wan Nur Ameena, and Amrullah were thrown overboard when the boat suddenly stopped due to engine failure.

Nor Awadah drowned in the incident, while their baby was rescued.