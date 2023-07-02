Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh said the buyers of such items are in need of counselling as it was ‘not normal behaviour’.

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh has urged police to investigate those who purchase child-like sex dolls sold online.

She said the authorities should not only take action against the sellers of such dolls but the buyers as well.

“The police should look into who bought these sex toys. They must not only act against the sellers but the buyers too,” she told reporters at an event here today.

Yeoh said those who purchased the dolls were in need of counselling as it was “not normal behaviour”.

She also thanked the public for raising the matter and looking out for the welfare of young children.

On Friday, social media users raised the alarm on the sale of sex dolls resembling children on e-commerce platform Shopee.

One netizen shared links to the sex dolls which resembled young girls, sold by Shopee seller “sexymarina”, with the price range from RM1,400 to RM1,500 each.

Shopee subsequently said it will take action following reports of such dolls being sold on the platform.

A spokesman for Shopee said the platform had immediately removed the product listings and permanently banned the seller accounts involved. The e-commerce giant also said it will be investigating the sellers involved.