KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar has demanded that a social media user who made rude comments about PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, who is currently hospitalised, to apologise immediately.

In a post on Twitter late last night, Anwar also expressed his disappointment over the individual’s action.

“I regret Zaki Yamani’s rude behaviour and ordered him to apologise immediately,” he said.

The social media user, through his Twitter account “@Zaki_Yamani” yesterday stated that he had prayed for Hadi to die.

He added that he did likewise for former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Yesterday, Hadi’s son, Khalil, in a message on his Facebook page, stated that his father’s health was deteriorating and asked the public to pray for his recovery.