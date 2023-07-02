The visitors were left stranded 60 metres above ground for some 20 minutes.

PETALING JAYA: Some 36 tourists to the Taming Sari gyro tower in Melaka endured 20 minutes of terror after the revolving cabin came to a halt, some 60 metres above ground.

The glass cabin was on its way down when it came to a stop at about 5.55pm, Harian Metro reported.

Melaka fire and rescue department spokesman Hanif Mustafa said a maintenance crew brought all the tourists down using a supplementary motor, he said.

One of the visitors, Zuliani Zulkeple, 42, from Bedong, Kedah, told Bernama that she was with 13 family members who took the ride on the 110-metre-tall tower at 5.30 pm.

“The platform did a 360-degree turn twice while at the top before coming to a complete stop. I assumed the platform came to a halt to allow tourists to take pictures.

“After a while, I discovered that the platform had stopped due to a power outage. There were tourists who experienced shortness of breath because the platform only has one service door and no windows,” she was quoted as saying.

Zuliani said firemen had to pry open the door once they reached the bottom to allow the tourists, including eight children and a senior citizen, to exit.