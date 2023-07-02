The policeman’s body was found at the criminal investigation department office, according to the Negeri Sembilan police chief.

PETALING JAYA: A policeman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head at the Rembau district police headquarters (IPD) in Negeri Sembilan.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Ahmad Dzaffir Yusoff said the authorities were alerted around 6.30pm yesterday and found the victim at the IPD’s criminal investigation department (CID) office where he was based.

“The body has been sent to Hospital Tuanku Jaafar Seremban for post mortem,” he said in a statement today.

The case has been classified as sudden death and an investigation is under way.

Dzaffir urged the public to refrain from speculating on the case.