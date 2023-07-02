Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan says the authorities will call in those involved for their statements.

PETALING JAYA: Police have opened an investigation paper into the commotion at KLIA involving tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing recently.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said at this stage, the investigation will determine if any wrongdoing was committed by those involved, Berita Harian reported.

“Police have the power to summon any party to gather information.

“At this stage, we are determining the identities of those involved and will then call them in for questioning before further action is taken,” he was quoted as saying.

Hussein said one report had been lodged with the police regarding the incident.

On Friday, Tiong admitted to being at the centre of a commotion at KLIA.

It had been reported that the minister allegedly caused a commotion by entering the international arrival hall to help a Chinese national who was denied entry into the country.

The minister then allegedly scolded KLIA auxiliary police and immigration officers while trying to help the Chinese national.

Tiong subsequently said his visit to the airport exposed a “culture of corruption and chronic abuse of power” involving immigration officials.

He claimed immigration officers were asking for as much as RM3,000 to release travellers they had detained, with an additional RM3,000 to be paid if the traveller wanted to return to his home country immediately.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it will be investigating Tiong’s allegation.

The immigration department has also started its own investigation into the incident.