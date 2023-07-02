The Barisan Nasional chairman wants leaders from Sarawak’s ruling coalition to speak on political stability in the state during the campaign period.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has invited leaders of Gabungan Parti Sarawak to help in the election campaigns of its federal coalition partners at the coming state elections.

His request comes a week after GPS parliamentary chief Fadillah Yusof said that the Sarawak ruling coalition would remain neutral and not take part in election campaigns in other states.

Zahid said he had spoken to GPS secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi on the possibility of GPS leaders to speak on the political stability in Sarawak, the Borneo Post reported.

“God willing, Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg will choose to come down and help us in the six state elections later,” he was quoted as saying.

Zahid, who is also Umno president, praised Abang Johari for preserving political stability in Sarawak, adding that the BN election machinery should learn from him.

Fadillah was reported as saying last week that there was a directive that prohibits GPS members from being involved in elections held outside Sarawak.

He said GPS members who are ministers and deputy ministers may visit those states holding elections but their involvement will be limited to ministry-related activities and would only explain government policies.

Elections are to be held in the coming weeks to the state assemblies of Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.