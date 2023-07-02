Former MotoGP rider Shahrol Yuzy says there is a need to expose children to road safety at a young age.

PETALING JAYA: The “Mat Rempit” culture can only be curbed via a long-term strategy of educating children about road safety from as early as primary school, says a Malaysian who has competed in the international motor racing circuit.

Former MotoGP rider Shahrol Yuzy said short-term strategies, notably regular enforcement operations, have failed to deter the “Mat Rempit”, a label for illegal street racers.

“In Japan, the children are exposed to road safety education at a young age. So, perhaps it’s time for the government to include this as part of our school syllabus,” he told FMT.

He stressed that road safety awareness must start at a young age, and on a continual basis that will shape the right mindset when the children enter their teens.

He said a new generation of “Mat Rempit” – most of whom are teenagers – will appear every year to replace their predecessors who have outgrown street racing.

“If we want to see changes, we have to start thinking about our grandchildren who will be teenagers one day,” he said.

In June, Harian Metro reported that highway operator PLUS had identified 19 lanes and locations that have become a favourite among “Mat Rempits”.

They include the Butterworth-Kulim highway, Penang bridge, Bukit Raja-Shah Alam lane, and Senawang-Seremban lane.

In an operation codenamed “Op Road Thugs” last month police nabed 284 people comprising racers and spectators, who were then fined for various road offences.

However, former traffic police director Azisman Alias said that the police should not be expected to shoulder the responsibility of curbing the menace on their own.

“What we are doing now is only focusing on the enforcement of Mat Rempits. However, the police, notably the traffic officers, have a lot of other tasks to do. So when will this end?” he said.

While the police were burdened with such enforcement operations, the road transport department (JPJ) only carried out “several operations” when they were empowered under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act to take action.

He suggested an integrated approach involving the transport ministry, JPJ, the police, and the home ministry to deal with the “Mat Rempit” menace, including amending the relevant laws to target the group.