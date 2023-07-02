The head of the anti-corruption agency confirms the matter, a day after revealing that they were looking into the allegation.

PETALING JAYA: Anti-corruption officers will meet Tiong King Sing tomorrow over his claims of corruption among immigration officers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed the matter when contacted, the New Straits Times reported.

The meeting follows Azam’s statement yesterday that MACC would look into the allegation.

On Friday, Tiong, who is minister for tourism, arts and culture, alleged that a recent visit to KLIA had exposed a “culture of corruption by a few officials and the chronic abuse of power”.

He claimed immigration officers were asking for as much as RM3,000 to release travellers they had detained, with an additional RM3,000 to be paid if the traveller wanted to return to his home country immediately.

Tiong said he will provide MACC with details after he admitted to being at the centre of a commotion at the airport recently.