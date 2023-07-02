Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin demands that a news portal retract an article linking him to the social media user behind an offensive tweet about PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin has demanded that a news portal retract an article in which it claimed that a man who posted an offensive tweet regarding PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was his aide.

Shamsul said although the man, known as Zaki Yamani, had been PKR Youth secretary when he led the wing in 2007, they no longer had any connections in an official capacity.

“Therefore, the claim (that Zaki is Shamsul’s aide) is highly unwarranted and has no clear basis,” he said in a statement.

Shamsul is a senior political secretary to the prime minister.

Yesterday, a social media user, through his Twitter account “@Zaki_Yamani”, stated that he had prayed for Hadi to die after the PAS president was hospitalised recently.

A news report then claimed that the social media user was an aide to Shamsul.

Shamsul said he had already contacted Hadi’s family to convey his sympathies and get updates on the Marang MP’s health.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim demanded that the social media user apologise immediately for the rude comments about Hadi.

Hadi was admitted to the coronary care unit at a hospital in Kuala Terengganu recently. He is now in a stable condition and has been moved to a regular ward.