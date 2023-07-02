Ampang PKR communications chief Syafiq Zulkifli says Muda should act as a component of the unity government rather than ‘blindly criticising it’.

PETALING JAYA: PKR has urged Muda to use the proper channels when seeking answers on matters like reforms and the littoral combat ship (LCS) scandal.

Ampang PKR communications chief Syafiq Zulkifli said Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman could seek answers to his concerns over promised reforms and the LCS scandal through Parliament or by contacting the relevant ministries directly.

In a statement, Syafiq said the government had already begun implementing a reform agenda to bridge the gap between the poor and wealthy.

“Has Syed Saddiq forgotten that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ordered that RM60 million be channelled to padi farmers?

“Or that the prime minister has ensured that electricity tariffs will not be increased for those in the B40 group?”

On the LCS scandal, Syafiq said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul had already informed Syed Saddiq that the defence ministry was required to submit progress reports on the project every three months to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) until the frigates were delivered.

Syafiq was responding to Syed Saddiq’s challenge for PKR Youth to reveal its stand on the reforms Pakatan Harapan had promised before the last general election (GE15).

The Muar MP yesterday called on PKR Youth chief Adam Adli to clarify the matter instead of “shifting the goalpost” when he questioned Muda’s support for the coalition and the unity government.

On Wednesday, Adam asked Muda to clarify if it was still backing the unity government following its decision to contest in the coming state polls on its own.

Syafiq said Muda should act as a component of the unity government rather than as an “enemy from within, blindly criticising it”.