Barisan Nasional candidate Jasmira Othman’s lawyer says they intend to show where the election court judge erred in his decision favouring the PAS president.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional candidate Jasmira Othman has gone to the Federal Court to reverse an election court ruling last week upholding PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s electoral victory in the Marang parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) last year.

Lawyer Baharuddin Ariff, a member of the legal team appearing for Jasmira, said the notice of appeal was filed a day after Justice Hassan Abdul Ghani delivered his decision on June 27.

“We will be filing a petition of appeal to list where the judge erred in his decision. We are just waiting for the court to give us the written grounds,” he told FMT.

Under Section 36B of the Election Offences Act 1954, the apex court must deliver its ruling within six months from the date the appeal is filed.

In dismissing the petition last week, Hassan ruled that Jasmira had failed to raise any reasonable doubt as to the outcome of voting in the constituency.

He also ordered Jasmira to pay Hadi RM50,000 in costs.

Hadi won the Marang seat with a majority of 41,729 votes.

On Jan 3, Terengganu Umno filed petitions to annul the results for the Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman parliamentary seats on grounds that voters were allegedly bribed.

The case over Kemaman is ongoing but last week the election court ruled against Kuala Terengganu MP Ahmad Amzad Hashim. He has also filed an appeal to the Federal Court.

Election judge Firuz Jaffril said the petitioner, Zubir Embong, successfully proved beyond reasonable doubt on the existence of corruption during the election campaign.