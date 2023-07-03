Bersatu’s MP for Putrajaya and the Umno man he defeated exchange words over whether Radzi Jidin’s constituents are being directed to seek help from Umno instead.

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya MP Radzi Jidin of Bersatu has told his predecessor, Tengku Adnan Mansor of Umno, not to be a sore loser and to accept his defeat to Radzi at the general election last year.

The two men exchanged words online today after Tengku Adnan alleged that Radzi’s officers had directed constituents seeking his help to go to the Umno service centre instead.

Radzi took to Facebook to deny Tengku Adnan’s claim, saying his service centre had been doing its best to serve the people of Putrajaya despite not receiving a single sen from the federal government.

Bersatu forms the parliamentary opposition, together with PAS, its coalition partner in Perikatan Nasional.

He told Tengku Adnan, who is also known as Ku Nan, not to be a sore loser; he should gracefully accept his defeat at the general election.

Tengku Adnan, a former federal territories minister and four-term MP for Putrajaya, lost to Radzi by 2,300 votes last November.

“If you want to contest in the next general election, do so in a healthy manner. There’s no need to spread slander, claiming that people are being directed to Umno’s office by my service centre when they want to meet me,” said Radzi, who is a Bersatu vice-president.

Tengku Adnan was quoted by Umno Online earlier as advising voters in states that have to hold their elections soon to choose their elected representatives wisely.

The former Umno secretary-general claimed Putrajaya should be a lesson for them, claiming that nothing has changed there despite his rival’s vow to usher in a “new era” for the constituency.