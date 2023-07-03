The inspector-general of police reminds politicians to stay clear of 3R issues when campaigning for the state elections due soon.

PETALING JAYA: Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain has urged politicians to stay clear of issues that touch on race, religion and royalty when campaigning for the elections in six states due soon.

Razarudin said sensitive issues related to the 3Rs could cause disharmony in the community, Kosmo reported.

“Political parties are (led by) veterans and they already know that I would advise them not to touch on sensitive issues related to the 3Rs.

“The Federal Constitution does provide for freedom of speech, but not when it comes to sensitive issues that can divide the community,” he said after attending a briefing at the Penang police headquarters on preparations for the elections.

He warned that the police would not hesitate to take swift action under the Sedition Act and Election Offences Act if anyone was found making these offences in campaigning for the state elections.

He said police had zone officers who will be monitoring the election campaign and recording speeches made at ceramahs.

Razarudin said some 40,000 policemen and officers will be on duty throughout the elections in Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.