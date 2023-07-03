PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was admitted to the coronary care unit at a hospital in Kuala Terengganu and has since been discharged.

PETALING JAYA: A social media user has apologised for a post saying that he had prayed for Abdul Hadi Awang’s death after the PAS president was hospitalised recently.

“Taking heed of the advice from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and my friends, I apologise to Hadi’s wives and family if my post hurt their feelings,” @Zaki_Yamani said in a tweet.

Yesterday, Anwar demanded that a social media user with the handle @Zaki_Yamani apologise immediately for his comments about Hadi.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Hadi’s son, Khalil, had asked the public to pray for his father’s recovery as he had been hospitalised and that his health was deteriorating.

Hadi was admitted to the coronary care unit at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah in Kuala Terengganu a few days ago. He was transferred to a normal ward yesterday morning before being discharged at around 2pm.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, a senior political secretary to the prime minister, demanded yesterday that a news portal retract an article that claimed that Zaki was his aide.

Shamsul said although Zaki had been PKR Youth secretary when he led the wing in 2007, they no longer had any connection in an official capacity.

Shamsul added that he had contacted Hadi’s family to convey his sympathies and to get updates on the Marang MP’s health.