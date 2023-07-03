The sports dispute committee will tackle complaints that could not be resolved internally by a sporting body.

PETALING JAYA: The youth and sports ministry has established an independent committee to resolve any disputes raised by members of a sports body or from the organisation itself.

Formed under the Sport Development Act, the committee will act as an independent organisation that will seek solutions to a sports-related dispute if they fail to be resolved internally, the ministry said in a statement today.

It added that the youth and sports minister will not be directly involved in any conflict resolution proceedings.

“The minister will only be involved as a platform for appeals in the event that the disputing parties are not satisfied with the committee’s decision,” the ministry said.

It said the sports dispute committee will be required to release a final written report detailing its recommended steps to mediate any disputes after hearing statements from both sides.

The committee comprises a chairman and four other members, all of whom must have extensive experience and knowledge in sports and are appointed by the minister.

Softball Asia president Low Beng Choo was made the committee’s chairman, while the other four members are Malaysian National Cycling Federation vice-president Amarjit Singh Gill, sports law lecturer Jady Zaidi Hassim, former Malaysian Hockey Confederation deputy president KS Shamala and former national squash player Sharon Wee.