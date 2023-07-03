KUALA LUMPUR: More than 92,000 people, including 287 civil servants, have been detained by Bukit Aman’s narcotics squad so far this year for various offences involving drugs.

Kamarudin Din, director of the narcotics criminal investigation department (NCID), said 35,058 cases had been brought to court.

“From January to June, 185 drug syndicates were busted with eight illegal drug laboratories exposed and six chemists arrested.

“To paralyse drug trafficking syndicates, various assets worth RM55.9 million have been confiscated, while RM5.3 million worth of properties were forfeited,” he said in a statement tonight.

Kamarudin said NCID also confiscated 10,016kg of various types of drugs, 1,604 litres of liquid drugs, 41,431kg of ketum leaves, 27,213 litres of ketum water and 20 ganja plants, with an estimated total street value of RM286 million.