Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says, however, there is a ‘small group’ of officers at the airport who persist with ‘the old system and practices’.

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the immigration staff at KLIA Terminal 1 during his surprise visit yesterday.

Anwar said the majority of officers at the airport carried out their duties well, but noted the existence of a “small group” of officers who still persist with “the old system and practices”.

“I believe this (issue) comes under the jurisdiction of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to take the appropriate action,” he said at the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly here.

Anwar’s visit to Terminal 1 yesterday comes amid reports of allegations of “corruption and abuse of power” that were made by tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing after an incident in which he entered the international arrival hall to help a Chinese national who was denied entry into the country.

In his speech, Anwar also stressed the importance of top officials going down to the ground to witness the situation firsthand.

“However, the purpose of doing so should be conducted to improve the situation, and not to find faults or pass judgement,” he said.

“With that in mind, I paid a visit to KLIA (Terminal 1) yesterday to defend the integrity and the authority of the immigration department as a whole”.