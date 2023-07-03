Dr Mahathir Mohamad responds to Bukit Gelugor Umno information chief Huzaidi Hussin’s calls for him to stop dividing the nation.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has claimed that promoting a multi-ethnic country goes against the Federal Constitution.

In response to Bukit Gelugor Umno information chief Huzaidi Hussin’s calls for him to stop dividing the nation by playing with racial sentiments, Mahathir said he was only defending the Federal Constitution by citing its provisions.

“On the contrary, promoting a multi-ethnic country is against the Federal Constitution,” he said in a tweet.

Mahathir also questioned whether the current government is disregarding the rule of law as Malaysia was never described as a multi-ethnic nation in the Federal Constitution.

“Instead, the Federal Constitution emphasises the ‘Malayness’ of Malaysia,” he said.

On June 16, Huzaidi said there was no need for Mahathir to continue stirring racial sentiments because most Malays have moved on and are eager to see Malaysia’s economic resurgence.

Huzaidi also dismissed Mahathir’s previous claim that DAP wielded significant influence on the unity government as DAP holds only four ministerial positions.

However, in his tweet, Mahathir said there are 40 DAP MPs who could withdraw their support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government, causing it to collapse.

“That is why Anwar must adhere to DAP’s manifesto, which specifically aims to make Malaysia a multi-ethnic country and replace Islam as the official religion with a secular state,” he said.

Previously, the former Bersatu chairman had claimed that there were attempts by people “from other countries” to change Malaysia from being a “Tanah Melayu” (land of the Malays) into a multiracial country.

Mahathir also claimed that these people refused to recognise Malays as the “founders, locals and builders of the country”.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.