PETALING JAYA: A teacher is devastated after falling victim to a snatch thief who stole her gold chain, which she said was worth RM30,000, in front of a supermarket on Jalan Mok Hee Kiang, Mentakab.

However, the 49-year-old victim did not sustain any injuries in the incident, which occurred at around 1.40pm yesterday, Sinar Harian reported.

According to Temerloh deputy police chief Roslee Omar, the incident took place when the victim was walking with her child towards their car parked on the roadside after finishing their shopping.

He said the victim was then approached by an unidentified man riding a Yamaha Y16 motorcycle, who snatched the gold chain she was wearing.

“After snatching the jewelry from the victim, the suspect, dressed in a black jacket and a gray helmet, immediately fled,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from nearby premises, the suspect was riding a silver Yamaha Y16 motorcycle, but the registration number was not clearly visible.

“Police are still investigating the incident to identify the suspect, and the case is being investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code (for robbery),” he said.