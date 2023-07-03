The Barisan Nasional deputy chairman however believes that the opposition’s popularity will subside.

BAYAN LEPAS: Barisan Nasional deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan has dismissed the impact of the “Perikatan Nasional wave” in the upcoming state elections.

The wave according to Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, would eventually subside.

However, the coalition needed to strengthen its machinery and work hard once campaigning begins to “build a wall”.

“And whatever wave that comes our way, we can withstand it and break it,” Mohamad, who is also Umno deputy president, told reporters at a Penang Umno event here.

He said this when asked on the impact of PN’s popularity during the last general election, as well as Umno’s chances at the impending state elections.

PN secured 74 parliamentary seats in the last general election, which its rivals attributed to the “green wave” in reference to PAS winning the most seats.

On seat allocation between BN and Pakatan Harapan in Penang, Mohamad said the two presidential councils are finalising the matter, and will make their decision public in the next “two to three days”.

“There will be no more negotiations (after that),” he said.

“The decision made by the presidential councils will be final, and I hope that all parties at the state level will adhere to it. If not, there will be dissatisfaction and we would be unable to handle our election machinery properly.”

At the 2018 general election, PH won 37 seats in the 40-seat Penang state legislative assembly. BN won two and PAS won one. The assembly was dissolved last Wednesday, making way for polls which must be held within 60 days.

