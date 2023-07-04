Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman tells Dr Mahathir Mohamad to unite Malaysians instead of dividing them.

PETALING JAYA: Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has slammed former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad for claiming that promoting a multi-ethnic country goes against the constitution.

Syed Saddiq, who was youth and sports minister during Mahathir’s second tenure as prime minister, told his former boss to focus on uniting Malaysians instead of dividing them.

“We should not be looking back on past historical differences. Instead, we should be looking forward to what unites us as one people in one country.

“Because we believe that an attack on the non-Malays and non-Bumiputeras is equivalent to an attack against all Malaysians,” he said at a press conference.

Syed Saddiq added that the lives and future of all Malaysians were intertwined with one another.

“When we succeed, we succeed as a country, and when we fail, we fail as a country.

“There is no other country which (the non-Malays) can go to if we fail because the Chinese and Indians of Malaysia treat this country as their motherland.

“(The non-Malays of today) are the second, third and fourth generation who were born here, live here, study here, work here, and will most likely shut their eyes for the last time in this blessed land,” he said.

Yesterday, Mahathir claimed that promoting a multi-ethnic country went against the Federal Constitution and that it “emphasises the ‘Malayness’ of Malaysia”.

Mahathir also questioned whether the current government was disregarding the rule of law as Malaysia was never described as a multi-ethnic nation in the constitution.

