Selangor police chief says the case will be referred to the AGC for further action.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have taken statements from 22 witnesses in connection with tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing’s recent disagreement with immigration officers at KLIA.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said they comprised 12 immigration officers, four auxiliary police officers, two travel company employees and four members of the public who lodged complaints about the visit.

“Our paper will be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action,” he said today.

On Friday, Tiong admitted to being at the centre of a commotion with immigration officers at the airport, where he attempted to intervene over a Chinese national allegedly prohibited entry into Malaysia.

Tiong claimed his visit to the airport had exposed a “culture of corruption by a few officials, and the chronic abuse of power”.

He alleged that immigration officers were asking for as much as RM3,000 to release those travellers they had detained and an additional RM3,000 if they wanted to return to their home country immediately.

An MACC source said today the agency was tracking down an individual who acted as an agent and allegedly solicited bribes of RM18,000 to resolve such cases.

The source also said a minister and two Chinese nationals had their statements recorded over Friday’s incident.