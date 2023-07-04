The anti-graft agency has also identified an individual suspected of being the middleman in ‘resolving’ a case involving a foreign tourist.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded the statements of a minister and two Chinese nationals over claims of corruption among immigration officers at KLIA Terminal 1.

A source from the anti-graft agency confirmed that a full investigation is being conducted on the matter.

“As of now, the statements of three witnesses, comprising a minister and two main witnesses, who are Chinese nationals, have been recorded.

“Several immigration officers involved will be called to provide their statements today,” the source said.

The source said MACC has also identified an individual suspected of being the middleman in “settling” a case involving a foreign tourist who is said to have failed in fulfilling entry requirements into the country as set by the immigration department.

“We are tracking down an individual who acted as an agent and allegedly solicited bribes amounting to RM18,000 to settle the case,” said the source.

When contacted, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a) of the MACC Act.

On Sunday, New Straits Times reported that anti-corruption officers will meet Tiong King Sing the following day over his claims of corruption among immigration officers at Terminal 1.

On Friday, Tiong, who is the minister for tourism, arts and culture, admitted to being at the centre of a commotion with immigration officers at the airport, where he attempted to intervene over a Chinese national allegedly prohibited entry into Malaysia.

Tiong said his visit to the airport had exposed a “culture of corruption by a few officials and the chronic abuse of power”.

He accused immigration officers of asking for as much as RM3,000 to release travellers they had detained, and an additional RM3,000 if the traveller wanted to return to his home country immediately.

Yesterday, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Tiong will explain himself at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday about the commotion between him and the immigration officers at Terminal 1.