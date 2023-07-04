Umno’s Mahdzir Khalid says candidates running for election must be known and accepted by party members and the local community.

BALING: Having a party position is not the main criterion in the selection of Barisan Nasional candidates for the upcoming Kedah state elections, says state Umno chief Mahdzir Khalid.

He said individuals who want to be put forward as candidates must be known and accepted by party members and the local community.

“The candidates themselves are very important (to win the election). So, someone who wants to be chosen as a candidate must be accepted by the community.

“Whether or not they have a position in the party, if the public can accept them, then we will have no issues naming them (as a candidate),” he told reporters here today.