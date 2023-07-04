Earlier today, Air Selangor had hoped the government will review the water tariff for consumers in the Klang Valley.

PETALING JAYA: The state government has not decided whether to increase the water tariff in Selangor, says menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

“The primary focus of this administration is to support sustainable economic development for the people — not burden them,” he said.

Amirudin said this in commenting on a statement by acting Air Selangor CEO Abas Abdullah that he hoped the government would review water tariffs for its consumers in the Klang Valley this year as the RM2.45 billion the water services operator recorded in revenue last year was insufficient to cover its costs.

Saying the review had been discussed with water regulator the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), Abas hoped a decision would be reached by the end of this year.

In a statement, Amirudin said changes to the water tariff required approval from the state government.

“Until now, the state government has not made any decision to increase the water tariff in Selangor,” said Amirudin.

Speaking at the release of Air Selangor’s sustainability report today, Abas said it was time to “review and raise domestic water tariffs at a reasonable rate” as it had not been increased in 17 years.

He said the higher tariff rate would help Air Selangor accommodate increases in operational costs and capital expenditure, especially on company infrastructure.